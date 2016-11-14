Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 sx triple 900 adaptation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location brazil Age 37 Posts 7 650 sx triple 900 adaptation Hello. I am adapting a 900 zxi engine in my 650 sx, I am with some doubts regarding the propeller to be placed, at present I adapted in the original 140 mm turbine of the 650 the original propeller of the 900 zxi, will it be difficult to start The jet with this runnaboult propeller? The leak does not fit into the hull for a little bit, I decided to cut the hull and start the direct leak without the waterbox, have any problems mounting so directly without the waterbox? Can someone help me ?

20161231_100453.jpg20170121_160040.jpg20170205_144023.jpg20170204_101624.jpg20170204_101433.jpg20161114_172650.jpg20170121_141855.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 49 Posts 9,064 Re: 650 sx triple 900 adaptation If you don't run the water box, your machine will be EXTREEMLY loud. Also, the engine / pipe need the water box, for correct back pressure. You will actually loose performance if you do not have proper back pressure.



You will need to re-route your exhaust to the front, to go to the water box.



For impeller choices, I would start with a 14/19 Skat, Large hub Swirl, or a Solas Concord 11/16 either cut for a 650 Jet pump.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Should add - The stock 650SX water box will be too restrictive for the 900 engine. You will need to modify it to breathe better, or get a different box.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



