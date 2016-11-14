|
650 sx triple 900 adaptation
Hello. I am adapting a 900 zxi engine in my 650 sx, I am with some doubts regarding the propeller to be placed, at present I adapted in the original 140 mm turbine of the 650 the original propeller of the 900 zxi, will it be difficult to start The jet with this runnaboult propeller? The leak does not fit into the hull for a little bit, I decided to cut the hull and start the direct leak without the waterbox, have any problems mounting so directly without the waterbox? Can someone help me ?
Re: 650 sx triple 900 adaptation
If you don't run the water box, your machine will be EXTREEMLY loud. Also, the engine / pipe need the water box, for correct back pressure. You will actually loose performance if you do not have proper back pressure.
You will need to re-route your exhaust to the front, to go to the water box.
For impeller choices, I would start with a 14/19 Skat, Large hub Swirl, or a Solas Concord 11/16 either cut for a 650 Jet pump.
Re: 650 sx triple 900 adaptation
Should add - The stock 650SX water box will be too restrictive for the 900 engine. You will need to modify it to breathe better, or get a different box.
