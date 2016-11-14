pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:51 AM #1
    barlosbhz
    barlosbhz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie barlosbhz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    brazil
    Age
    37
    Posts
    7

    650 sx triple 900 adaptation

    Hello. I am adapting a 900 zxi engine in my 650 sx, I am with some doubts regarding the propeller to be placed, at present I adapted in the original 140 mm turbine of the 650 the original propeller of the 900 zxi, will it be difficult to start The jet with this runnaboult propeller? The leak does not fit into the hull for a little bit, I decided to cut the hull and start the direct leak without the waterbox, have any problems mounting so directly without the waterbox? Can someone help me ?
    20161231_100453.jpg20170121_160040.jpg20170205_144023.jpg20170204_101624.jpg20170204_101433.jpg20161114_172650.jpg20170121_141855.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:07 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    49
    Posts
    9,064

    Re: 650 sx triple 900 adaptation

    If you don't run the water box, your machine will be EXTREEMLY loud. Also, the engine / pipe need the water box, for correct back pressure. You will actually loose performance if you do not have proper back pressure.

    You will need to re-route your exhaust to the front, to go to the water box.

    For impeller choices, I would start with a 14/19 Skat, Large hub Swirl, or a Solas Concord 11/16 either cut for a 650 Jet pump.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:10 AM #3
    john zigler
    john zigler is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    49
    Posts
    9,064

    Re: 650 sx triple 900 adaptation

    Should add - The stock 650SX water box will be too restrictive for the 900 engine. You will need to modify it to breathe better, or get a different box.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 