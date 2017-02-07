1993 Kawasaki 750sx
-Ski runs and drives excellent
-Engine was just completely rebuilt; including Pistons, rings, crank seals, and all new gaskets
-Has a bilge pump
-Intake grate
-Ride plate
-Brand new battery
And I'm sure I'm missing a few things. (Engine is all stock, with stock size Pistons)
-Paint has a few flaws but is overall in good shape
Registration is all good.
Asking $2000 FIRM, no less
I will listen to any trades you may have
Text or call 985-640-5739
Located near New Orleans, LA
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk