Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 750sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 95 1993 750sx 1993 Kawasaki 750sx

-Ski runs and drives excellent

-Engine was just completely rebuilt; including Pistons, rings, crank seals, and all new gaskets

-Has a bilge pump

-Intake grate

-Ride plate

-Brand new battery

And I'm sure I'm missing a few things. (Engine is all stock, with stock size Pistons)

-Paint has a few flaws but is overall in good shape



Registration is all good.



Asking $2000 FIRM, no less

I will listen to any trades you may have

Text or call 985-640-5739



Located near New Orleans, LA















