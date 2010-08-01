|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
GP1200 cylinder, R&D head, triple 44s
I have some left over parts from a GP1200.
OEM cylinder.Has very light surface rust on only a few places. Very minor. Original bore $250
R&D high compression head. Domes are perfect. No pitting at all. they are marked "7". Supposedly gives 185psi. $250
Clean triple 44s. $225
If you see something you like, PM me. Lets make a deal. Will give a killer deal for all 3.
s-l1600 (1).jpgs-l1600 (2).jpgs-l1600 (3).jpg
