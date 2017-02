Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Kawasaki x2 hulls for sale one bare one project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Kansas Age 25 Posts 2 2 Kawasaki x2 hulls for sale one bare one project Selling two x2s. White one has a garbage motor but is mostly in tact. Silver one is wrecked and nearly gutted. Located in Topeka Kansas 785 806 9845



