Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for westcoast parts, 650, x2 parts etc WTB #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Kansas Age 25 Posts 2 Looking for westcoast parts, 650, x2 parts etc WTB I'm in the process of putting my x2 back together after gutting it and am hoping to find the following things.



umi or similar steering stem

westcoast or similar exhaust manifold for a 650

westcoast of similar cylinder head for a 650

westcoast pjs ocean pro and other stickers/decals?

x2 seat ready to use or maybe just a new cover?

Maybe something cool I don't even know I need yet. feel free to offer up. Thanks.



785 806 9845 call or txt. Also have some hulls and parts located in Topeka kansas

