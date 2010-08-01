I'm in the process of putting my x2 back together after gutting it and am hoping to find the following things.

umi or similar steering stem
westcoast or similar exhaust manifold for a 650
westcoast of similar cylinder head for a 650
westcoast pjs ocean pro and other stickers/decals?
x2 seat ready to use or maybe just a new cover?
Maybe something cool I don't even know I need yet. feel free to offer up. Thanks.

785 806 9845 call or txt. Also have some hulls and parts located in Topeka kansas