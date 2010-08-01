|
Looking for westcoast parts, 650, x2 parts etc WTB
I'm in the process of putting my x2 back together after gutting it and am hoping to find the following things.
umi or similar steering stem
westcoast or similar exhaust manifold for a 650
westcoast of similar cylinder head for a 650
westcoast pjs ocean pro and other stickers/decals?
x2 seat ready to use or maybe just a new cover?
Maybe something cool I don't even know I need yet. feel free to offer up. Thanks.
785 806 9845 call or txt. Also have some hulls and parts located in Topeka kansas
