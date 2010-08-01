Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Ultra 150 losing power then regaining it temporarily #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location California Age 35 Posts 1 1999 Ultra 150 losing power then regaining it temporarily Hi I figured if anyone could point me in the right direction it would be you guys. I own a 99 ultra 150. I sent the prop to Skiworx last summer for rebuild and Solas prop. Prior the motor was running pretty strong minus the pump noise prior to fix. After getting the pump back on the ski I took it to the river for a test run. It ran amazing for about 15 min. I was running wot then it just bogged down to a crawl maybe 5 or 10 mph. With throttle wide open it would stay at that speed not reving up. Then if you release the throttle and gun it, it will take off for a few seconds like normal then do the same. If you pump the throttle and dont hold it you can get it to go a decent speed but as soon as you hold it in it will bog down. It seems to be reving fine when the problem isnt occuring. Im clueless. I couldnt find anything like this in forums. Any ideas? Its bone stock machine minus prop skiworx installed. I replaced plugs and no change. My buddy, a great general mechanic said it may be the tps sensor. We tested it as manual instructs and it sweeps to a certain point then goes out of range ie error. I love this ski and really want to have a great summer. I am in the process of replacing the fuel sensor in the tank. My gauge isnt working. I am also putting on the triple pisser kit. Thanks for any help I can get. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) dbl22 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules