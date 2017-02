Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB a westcoast reed dual intake for 550 rc520 #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,114 WTB a westcoast reed dual intake for 550 rc520 I know there are 2 styles. Carbs mounted parallel or perpendicular to crank. I want the parallel style so I don't need to buy another set of sbn38s. Unless I can get a refurbished pair cheap. The I'm OK with perpendicular style. Intake must be westcoast. 90' 440SX "Shaved head, 1mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, PJS Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp."

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 trip, Wiseco Pistons and top end Kit. Fresh top end and Still runs Like Poo. I'll figure it out!

