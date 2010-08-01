Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help !, Crank but wont start :( #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location England Posts 1 Help !, Crank but wont start :( Hi, I have a 05/06 VX1100 deluxe. Its always started on the button no probs, but today it just sits there cranking over. I also cannot get the remote to make the ski bleep or light up the green security light ?



I think this is related as usually this has worked without the ski running and I can usually put the ski into learner mode, then take it out of L again, but today the ski just doesn't want to fire up. Changed the battery in the remote fob so thats good but the ski doesnt seem to pick the remote up and no green light on the dash when cranking, so I think it has forgotten the remote fob and gone into security mode?



Have checked the ski battery too and sits at 13V but drops to 10.40v during cranking ( cranking fast enough yes )



Checked the fuses on the right hand side and they look good, anymore i am missing to do with the alarm perhaps?



