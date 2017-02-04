pxctoday

  Today, 05:47 PM
    Phil_Billy
    Oversize Westcoast X2 Gas Tank With Extended Fuel Pickup

    Blue Westcoast gas tank with the extended fuel pickup. I forget the exact amount extra it holds, want to say it's about a gallon, someone correct me if I am wrong.

    20170204_183842.jpg20170204_183853.jpg20170204_183856.jpg20170204_183906.jpg20170204_183916.jpg20170204_183919.jpg20170204_183932.jpg20170204_183935.jpg

    $225 Shipped USPS Ground with tracking.

    Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

    Thanks...
    Phil

  Today, 06:28 PM
    hellcat66
    Re: Oversize Westcoast X2 Gas Tank With Extended Fuel Pickup

    are you willing to sell just the pickup ?
