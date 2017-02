Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 440/550 Parts for Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2014 Location Michigan Posts 8 JS 440/550 Parts for Sale I have a variety of JS440 and JS550 parts available.



BN38 Mikuni Carb

JS550 Flame Arrestor (2)

JS440 Flame Arrestor

Intake manifold and spacer (2)

Throttle Bracket (2)

Carb side bracket

Flywheel cover (2)

440 stock head

Drive coupling with damper

Crank case with studs

Crank seals in packaging

Engine mounting plate with bolts (2)

E-box stator connection cap



