Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 sx reed stuffers and some ideas #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2003 Location Michiagn Age 34 Posts 59 650 sx reed stuffers and some ideas im looking for some reed stuffers for my 650 sx. im building the ski and have no bumpers. other then using hydro terf any other suggestions. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,877 Blog Entries 6 Re: 650 sx reed stuffers and some ideas Is your intake manifold tracts a smaller id than the reed cages?





BM. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





