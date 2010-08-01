pxctoday

  Today, 04:24 PM
    adiz_99
    adiz_99 is offline
    PWCToday Regular adiz_99's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2003
    Location
    Michiagn
    Age
    34
    Posts
    59

    650 sx reed stuffers and some ideas

    im looking for some reed stuffers for my 650 sx. im building the ski and have no bumpers. other then using hydro terf any other suggestions.
  Today, 04:27 PM
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    Top Dog wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,877
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 650 sx reed stuffers and some ideas

    Is your intake manifold tracts a smaller id than the reed cages?


    BM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


