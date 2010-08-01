|
650 sx reed stuffers and some ideas
im looking for some reed stuffers for my 650 sx. im building the ski and have no bumpers. other then using hydro terf any other suggestions.
Re: 650 sx reed stuffers and some ideas
Is your intake manifold tracts a smaller id than the reed cages?
