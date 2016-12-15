|
|
-
550/650 First Ski Build
I'm a new guy building up a conversion ski. Figured I would start a thread and try to keep up on the photos. And ask for any help I might need. I've been cleaning and collecting parts for a while and finally started on the hull this weekend. Anyway, here we go. 20170204_173807.jpg20170204_173758.jpg20170204_140120.jpg20170204_114549.jpg20170204_114543.jpg20170204_111817.jpg20170204_091300.jpg
It's a sx boat and I didn't like all the rubber in the tray area. So I am filling all that in. I did the driveline fill already. Removed the sponsons from the back. And then just a bunch of minor body work and hole filling.
-
Re: 550/650 First Ski Build
I bought an old TS for 50 bucks a couple months ago and the engine turned out to be in great shape. Just cleaned it up and installed new seals and piston rings.20170122_195541.jpg20161215_074941.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules