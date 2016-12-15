pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:32 PM #1
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    36
    Posts
    21

    550/650 First Ski Build

    I'm a new guy building up a conversion ski. Figured I would start a thread and try to keep up on the photos. And ask for any help I might need. I've been cleaning and collecting parts for a while and finally started on the hull this weekend. Anyway, here we go. 20170204_173807.jpg20170204_173758.jpg20170204_140120.jpg20170204_114549.jpg20170204_114543.jpg20170204_111817.jpg20170204_091300.jpg

    It's a sx boat and I didn't like all the rubber in the tray area. So I am filling all that in. I did the driveline fill already. Removed the sponsons from the back. And then just a bunch of minor body work and hole filling.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:42 PM #2
    Riveted
    Riveted is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Corona/Havasu
    Age
    36
    Posts
    21

    Re: 550/650 First Ski Build

    I bought an old TS for 50 bucks a couple months ago and the engine turned out to be in great shape. Just cleaned it up and installed new seals and piston rings.20170122_195541.jpg20161215_074941.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 