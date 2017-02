Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Midshaft and pump #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 531 Midshaft and pump All this is for a 2014 superjet



Looking for a large housing midshaft with or without bearings. I bought one from a member on here and the rubber separated from the housing... so it has to be a good midshaft this time.



Also looking for a stock 144 stator section with bearings preferably, do not need a shaft. 1991 Superjet

