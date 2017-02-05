My 787 is locked up. Hydro locked at end of last summer. Pulled plugs, ran till I got water out. Sprayed stabil fogging oil and never could get it to start. Went through a couple batteries. It would turn over but never run. Put it away and figured it was clogged lines (still a few grey lines left). Carbs had been professionally rebuilt over the summer.
Replaced remaining grey lines between selector switch and baffle. Replace the baffle so the gauge would work. Replaced the selector switch.
Now the engine is locked up without plugs in. Removed starter, still locked, starter may need replacing as the bendix isn't coming out. Removed jet pump. Pump had been serviced and in excellent condition. Still cant turn shaft.
Pulled motor and have it on bench. I don't really want to put a pipe wrench on the PTO and mess it up but I need to somehow exert some force. If I still cant get it to move, whats next step? Take the head off? Take to a professional? Not sure I want to crack the motor open as I don't have new gaskets but I did get a torque wrench for putting it back together.
I'm not really a much of a mechanic and this is my first time working on a seadoo but tired of paying. I am however cautious, label everything, take pictures, read the forums and watch the videos. This forum has been awesome but I'm not sure what to do next. I can see rust on the piston ring and on the walls of the cylinder but not sure if tha'ts from the fogging oil or a little water left over of what.
Ive attached some photos through the exhaust port but not sure if they are helpful. Thanks in advance.