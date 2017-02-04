pxctoday

  Today, 02:43 AM
    Phil_Billy
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    Somewhere in South Texas
    SBN 44 / Westcoast Intake / Vortex Flame Arrestor / Throttle Drum and Bracket

    This is set up, bolt on and go for your X2, may fit other 650's not sure. SBN 44 is jetted for a modified motor, pipe and head from what I recall. Westcoast intake manifold had oil injection nipple removed and hole welded shut, but you should already be running a block off anyway. This setup ripped on my X2.

    $250 Shipped USPS Priority.

    Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

    Thanks...
    Phil

    Machinist / Weldor

