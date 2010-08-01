Thread: wtb these parts

pxctoday

wtb these parts

    Laxpro2
    wtb these parts

    wtb list:

    -44 sbn flame arrestor and adapter

    -650sx pipe and head

    -js550 pump

    -650sx exhaust manifold with diverter.



    SBrider
    Re: wtb these parts

    i have a stock diverter mani and a 440 pump and stock sx exhaust should also have the 44 adapter with filter, ocean pro and k&n style
