Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: wtb these parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 55 wtb these parts wtb list:



-44 sbn flame arrestor and adapter



-650sx pipe and head



-js550 pump



-650sx exhaust manifold with diverter.







#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,897 Blog Entries 1 Re: wtb these parts i have a stock diverter mani and a 440 pump and stock sx exhaust should also have the 44 adapter with filter, ocean pro and k&n style Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) Chester, StuRat Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules