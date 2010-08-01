|
|
-
Ive had an offer put to me, advice wanted
So for the last few years ive been rebuilding a 650sx for my first ski. It's pretty much a complete restoration. Struggle to think of an original part that hasn't been touched.
Anyway I'm now weeks from having it running and rideable. However a friend took me out with his sn 650's the other week as an incentive to hurry up and finish (it worked - was my first time on a stand-up)
Anyway today he approached me with a proposal. He was at the lake and saw a seadoo 3D, he is interested in them and likes the stability (his wife can't ride the sn) along with the motorcycle style seat.
So has asked if I'm interested in one of his 650 sn's with his current trailer (set up for small stand ups - so wouldn't take a seadoo)
Figured this gives me a trailer for the 650sx (been looking at options aside from my ute tray) and a spare ski for friends. (Admittedly I'm a yamaha fan and originally wanted a SN but couldn't find one)
Whats everyone's thoughts.
And downside/negatives?
-
Re: Ive had an offer put to me, advice wanted
....so someone is offering to sell you a ski and trailer? I dont understand the point of this post
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules