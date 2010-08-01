YO!!!!!
One of my boy's is fighting tonight. Not sure, but I think it's a round robin style. Not just one and done. His name is Jon Dilorenzo. 170 weight class. He had to cut weight to make it.
If you can watch it, you may just see me, on his side. My buddy, and Jon's protoge, Ethan Walters, can't make it, he's gotta work. They are both nasty, at, well, whatever.
Ethan's (twin) brother, Cody, and I will be (in jet ski terms), holding for him.
It's cool because it's not a one fight format. Fight. rest. Fight. Rest. Repeat.
Hopefully you all can check it out! (check them both out on you tube. It's kinda cool to see what they can do.)
They're like my brothers.
Jon's fight time is between 5 and 6 pm tonight. I'll post the exact time when I get it.