Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 Bullett V2 w/ 1100 in NorCAL- PRICE REDUCED! Only $9,000!! #1 The Nephew I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location Bay Area, CA Age 30 Posts 649 2013 Bullett V2 w/ 1100 in NorCAL- PRICE REDUCED! Only $9,000!! PLEASE READ: This will come with a nice dark silver painted stock handle pole w/ steering, bars, etc for the new price of $9,000. PRICE is absolutely firm! Reduced price to move it along because I found out my house needs a new roof a lot sooner than I had anticipated... not desperate, but would like to see it go to a good home before the season starts.



Titled and registered in CA. Very clean build, new top end, mild porting, mikunis, ADA head, dasa intake, custom waterbox, upgraded coils, magnum 142 pump, comes with a couple ride plates. Bought from Flores earlier this year and it rips! Runs on 91, I've probably only put around 10 hours on it since top end, only selling because I likely won't be racing as much as I thought this year. I can also swap out a stock pole setup with the RRP to reduce the price more for you. Asking only $9,000, priced WAY low compared to other V2s out there. If you are a serious buyer message me for my phone number. Thanks



Bullet_1.jpgBullet_2.jpgBullet_4.jpgBullet_3.jpg

