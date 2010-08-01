pxctoday

  Today, 10:12 PM
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    16
    Posts
    53

    Wtb 701 longblock

    If all goes well i will be picking up a sn sj hull tomorrow with the pump but i need a motor for it, preferably looking for a 61x but will definitely go for a 62t.
  Today, 10:21 PM
    spitz15
    spitz15 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,658

    Re: Wtb 701 longblock

    Ive got a few here. PM me if serious.
    Im addicted...
