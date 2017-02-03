|
Trashed 750/800 V-Force 2 Reeds
Hi, I'm in need of 3 750 V-force reed case plates, the gray ones. The number is DM150. I don't need the reeds or cages20170203_192036.jpg, just that particular plate, so if you've got trashed 750 VFORCE 2s, text me 518-209-2664, I'll buy em off ya. Mine are no good but the reeds are.
See pic of the embossed number, thanks!
