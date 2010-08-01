pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:54 PM #1
    SteveTec
    SteveTec is offline
    Top Dog SteveTec's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Chandler, Arizona
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1,621

    Billet Kawasaki E-Box Fittings & Caps 4-Colors

    Billet E- Box Fittings & Caps
    Kawasaki Style for All Kawasaki OEM Style Boxes ( Coming Soon Loc-Nut for use in Aftermarket Boxes )
    O-Ring Inc. on Fitting
    Anodized Colors: Blue / Red / Black / Clear

    Fitting $ 8.95 ea.
    Caps $ 5.95 ea.

    Call or PM me to Order
    480-632-5565
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by SteveTec; Today at 07:56 PM.
    Visit Our E-Bay Store
    http://stores.ebay.com/APS-JETSKI-and-ATV-Parts

    Action Power Sports Inc.
    Extreme Motorsports Center
    CHANDLER, ARIZONA.
    http://www.actionpowersports.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 