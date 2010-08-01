pxctoday

  Today, 04:52 PM #1
    shinbone
    seadoo hx gauges

    Hey everyone Im new to this forum and jetskis in general, but I bought a 1995 seadoo hx and was wondering if I could hook up the 1995 xp multi gauge to my hx so I dont have to pop the hood to see how much gas i have, because I don't want to risk breaking the hatch in rough water. Just want to know if its possible and everything i would need to do it.
    -Thanks Steven
  Today, 06:58 PM #2
    Alter Ego Trip
    Re: seadoo hx gauges

    Yes, but not without some significant modding.
