seadoo hx gauges
Hey everyone Im new to this forum and jetskis in general, but I bought a 1995 seadoo hx and was wondering if I could hook up the 1995 xp multi gauge to my hx so I dont have to pop the hood to see how much gas i have, because I don't want to risk breaking the hatch in rough water. Just want to know if its possible and everything i would need to do it.
-Thanks Steven
Re: seadoo hx gauges
Yes, but not without some significant modding.
