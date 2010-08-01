Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: seadoo hx gauges #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Toledo Posts 1 seadoo hx gauges Hey everyone Im new to this forum and jetskis in general, but I bought a 1995 seadoo hx and was wondering if I could hook up the 1995 xp multi gauge to my hx so I dont have to pop the hood to see how much gas i have, because I don't want to risk breaking the hatch in rough water. Just want to know if its possible and everything i would need to do it.

Yes, but not without some significant modding.

