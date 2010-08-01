|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Newbie from Ontario, Canada..
Hello folks, just bought my first PWC. 2017 Kawasaki Ultra LX, dont get delivery until the ice melts.. can't wait for summer...
Joe
Last edited by Joe58C; Today at 02:57 PM.
Reason: add pic
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- jafaboy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules