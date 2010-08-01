pxctoday

  Today, 02:57 PM
Joe58C
    Joe58C
    Newbie from Ontario, Canada..

    Hello folks, just bought my first PWC. 2017 Kawasaki Ultra LX, dont get delivery until the ice melts.. can't wait for summer...



    Joe
