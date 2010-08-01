pxctoday

  Today, 12:57 PM #1
    AmphibiousAudio
    Seadoo X-4 goodies for 4-tec parts?

    Looking for X-4 Seadoo goodies for two 96 XP and 98 SPX. Umi steering, pipes, sponsons, r&d nozzles, impellers, etc...

    I have a ton of seadoo 4-tec 215 parts and yamaha 1200 pv parts for sale or trade for X-4 stuff.

    Let me know what you got!
  Today, 02:39 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Re: Seadoo X-4 goodies for 4-tec parts?

    Boo, was hoping u had x4 goodies for this good supercharged mpem I had here
