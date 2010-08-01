|
|
-
Seadoo X-4 goodies for 4-tec parts?
Looking for X-4 Seadoo goodies for two 96 XP and 98 SPX. Umi steering, pipes, sponsons, r&d nozzles, impellers, etc...
I have a ton of seadoo 4-tec 215 parts and yamaha 1200 pv parts for sale or trade for X-4 stuff.
Let me know what you got!
-
resident guru
Re: Seadoo X-4 goodies for 4-tec parts?
Boo, was hoping u had x4 goodies for this good supercharged mpem I had here
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules