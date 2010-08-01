Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR Limiter Rope #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location MA Posts 31 SXR Limiter Rope Hey all. I recently purchased an ATP billet pole setup for my SXR. I purchased their limiter rope because it was noted as being necessary for this pole.



I'm preparing to get this whole setup installed within the next couple weeks. I just realized that the limited rope kit had an eyelet that needs to be mounted by drilling two holes through the hull.



I've kept my SXR in great condition over the years, and avoided any kind of "permanent" mods like this. I'd really like to avoid drilling through my hull if possible.



Is it discouraged to use the types of limiter ropes that go around the hood latch? I ride 100% in fresh water, and I heard the limiter ropes are more for insurance in the surf. Doesn't the stock pole utilize a rubber stop on the mounting bracket to stop it from overextending, and can I just use this with an aftermarket pole? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2012 Location Litchfield Posts 264 Re: SXR Limiter Rope I have put it through my hood latch and never had a problem. I would use a limiting rope the rubber stop may dent the pole if over extended too far. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,725 Re: SXR Limiter Rope I use a Blowsion limit rope and use the hood latch for the loop end. 3 years with no issues.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules