pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: X2

  1. Today, 10:27 AM #1
    junkrig
    junkrig is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Conneticut
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1

    X2

    Recently did a 750 swap into a 89 x2, what's everyone do for a prop, has great low end power but not much on the top end almost feels the same and still getting beat by 650sx's and my prop is pretty banged up, any info woudl be great!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:48 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,465

    Re: X2

    What pipe are you using with that 750?
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 