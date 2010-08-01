|
2006 vx110 engine assembly, couple of questions
hello, reassembling my vx110 engine and have a a few questions.
1. Which bolts can i re-use and which i can not? manual shows lower crank case and rod bearings can not be re-used, but is that all? head studs and nuts it shows nothing.
2.Just curious about the torque spec in the manual it shows something like this, Cylinder head nut 2:1st: 20 N m (2.0 kgf m, 14 ft lb)
2nd: 105 ± 5°
just to clarify is the 2nd, the 105 + 5 degrees, is that not 110 degrees? or why do they have the extra 5 degrees and not just say 110 degrees? or am i completely miss reading this situation.
thanks,
