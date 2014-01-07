Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 Blaster 1200 in Florida #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2008 Location Florida Posts 287 94 Blaster 1200 in Florida Selling my custom Yamaha Waveblaster 1200. Starts, runs, rides excellent. Needs nothing.



Motor and Ski was built 3 years ago using:



98 Yamaha GP1200 motor, completely rebuilt with Pro-X pistons, Yamaha gaskets and seals, rebuilt crank. Motor is powder coated with a two stage powder coat for durability and appearance.



Custom Air Down System.



155mm pump, fully rebuilt with new bearings and seals and new Solas Concord 14/20 impeller. Pump is epoxy painted also. Aluminum 155mm pump shoe installed also.



Ebox stripped and epoxy painted, all wiring cleaned and redone



Rebuilt steering with new Blaster 2 cable and nozzle. Steering is powder coated black and has a custom steering cable adapter.



CPI bilge pump switch on billet mount and 1200 GPH bilge pump



All New fuel lines, including a new primer last month



Triple 44mm Mikuni Carbs, stripped, epoxy painted, and completely rebuilt with Factory Mikuni Kits.



Engine bay painted with Awl Grip Bilge paint



701 Industries Hood Strut Kit, powder coated.



Riva Groovy Ride Plate, powder coated.



Riva Top Loader Scoop Grate



New midshaft bearing.



New Rhaas Motor Mounts



ADA 1200 Conversion plates. Motor simply bolts into place.



Xtreme Billet finger throttle and thru hull fittings.



Custom 3.5 inch exhaust, including shortened 1200 waterbox and 3.5in rear outlet.



ODI Lockon Grips on Pro Taper bars



Jet Trendz in New Port Richey built the motor and made the custom exhaust. He also built the carbs and rebuilt the pump. His work is second to none.



The ski has maybe 25 or so hours on it, I just don't have time to ride it. No issues, brand new sealed battery installed 2 months ago.



Registered and Florida titled in my name.



I'm not looking for any trades and will not part out. The motor in the ski is bone stock and will run circles around any 701 B1, even modded ones. It runs on mid-grade gas with no problems, pre-mix of course. Extremely fun in the surf, gobs of low end torque to make it fly off of even small waves.



The pictures of the engine area showing the blue Air Down hoses, including the under motor shot, were taken in the last month. It has been used in salt water, but meticulously cleaned and maintained as is shown in the pictures.

Ski is located in New Port Richey.



$5800



