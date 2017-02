Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 Seadoo HX drive coupler/ flywheel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Michigan Age 39 Posts 91 1997 Seadoo HX drive coupler/ flywheel Looking for the flywheel/ drive coupler for a 1997 HX. Looks like this.... Please let me know price and guesstimate on shipping to 49009, Thanks!

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,280 Re: 1997 Seadoo HX drive coupler/ flywheel Here ya go....http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...el#post4392763



Buy it at any price because they are rare. Some people say "I have a short temper"



Buy it at any price because they are rare.

