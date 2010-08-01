Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: I am about to pickup a slx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Miami Posts 11 I am about to pickup a slx Quick response needed!!! Is there a demand on used slx parts 1995? Jetski is free! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,806 Re: I am about to pickup a slx There is no large demand for used Polaris parts that I am aware of. Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !



#3 resident guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 1,039 Re: I am about to pickup a slx Maybe if you blow some holes in it and advertise it as a boat anchor. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Miami Posts 11 Re: I am about to pickup a slx That sounds promising! #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Miami Posts 11 Re: I am about to pickup a slx I passed on this one! Crap!!!!

