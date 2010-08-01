|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
I am about to pickup a slx
Quick response needed!!! Is there a demand on used slx parts 1995? Jetski is free!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: I am about to pickup a slx
There is no large demand for used Polaris parts that I am aware of.
Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !
-
resident guru
Re: I am about to pickup a slx
Maybe if you blow some holes in it and advertise it as a boat anchor.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: I am about to pickup a slx
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: I am about to pickup a slx
I passed on this one! Crap!!!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Binobanana
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules