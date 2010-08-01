pxctoday

  Today, 12:58 PM
    River Hill
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    MD
    Posts
    9

    Two 2007 Honda F12X Aquatrax with Load Rite Galvanized Trailer--Maryland

    The first one has 126 hours and the 2nd one has 127 hours. These are the 3 seater turbo models. Please see attached craigslist ad.

    These come with covers, battery tenders, throw cushions, and fire extinguishers. They are ready to go and run great.

    I am asking $8000.00 and I am FIRM on price.

    http://baltimore.craigslist.org/boa/5982657301.html
    Re: Two 2007 Honda F12X Aquatrax with Load Rite Galvanized Trailer--Maryland

    Please delete. Posted in wrong forum!
