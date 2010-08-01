Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Two 2007 Honda F12X Aquatrax with Load Rite Galvanized Trailer--Maryland #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location MD Posts 9 Two 2007 Honda F12X Aquatrax with Load Rite Galvanized Trailer--Maryland The first one has 126 hours and the 2nd one has 127 hours. These are the 3 seater turbo models. Please see attached craigslist ad.



These come with covers, battery tenders, throw cushions, and fire extinguishers. They are ready to go and run great.



I am asking $8000.00 and I am FIRM on price.



http://baltimore.craigslist.org/boa/5982657301.html #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location MD Posts 9 Re: Two 2007 Honda F12X Aquatrax with Load Rite Galvanized Trailer--Maryland Please delete. Posted in wrong forum! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules