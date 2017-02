Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Is a pjs head better #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 39 Is a pjs head better Im wanting to know if a pjs aftermarket head on my 93 550sx would be better than the stock head that ive had milled and redomed for my ported cylinder, just curuious if there is an advantage or if its just a cool head to run.

Regardless im gonna be getting it cuz i am a fan of vintage stuff and i will put it on my more stock ski but am just wondering pros and cons if i were to put it on a heavily modded 550sx #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 1,015 Re: Is a pjs head better If your stock head has been reworked there will most likely not be a difference in performance. Depending on the dome size of the PJS head, it could be a downgrade. I also think the PJS head needs longer studs. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,723 Re: Is a pjs head better Your advantage will be the cooling volume of the PJS head and yes, you'll need 4 longer studs for that increased volume, which are rarely included.



Gotcha thanks for the info fellas

