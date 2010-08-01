Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Just got an x2 ?s #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 31 Posts 573 Just got an x2 ?s Hey guys,



Just got an x2, never rode one before. I was hoping to just get it running and see how it feels. Then after see what mods, if any.



i removed gas tank, cleaned. Cleaned the carb, new fuel lines and new spark plugs. Went to start and it was hard starting and backfiring. Would start then stop abruptly. I pulled the flywheel, was not sure if the key was in properly or not. Lapped it to crank. Installed it. I broke the flywheel bolt off in the crank. But put it together anyway to see if that was my issue.



No no more back firing, idles well. But stalls on revving it out.



Do do I need a restrictor in the fuel return line????



Maybe my external fuel pump is bad? My check valve is bad. Blows both ways.



Any help? I don't want to put money into the 28 cdk. I have a 38 cdk and a ;6 sbn and maybe a 44 sbn to use. But I need a new manifold.



Basically i I want to ride it before I go through it all.



thanks for the help! #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 31 Posts 573 Re: Just got an x2 ?s IMG_0304.JPGIMG_0313.JPG











Photos of the ski #3 resident guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,088 Re: Just got an x2 ?s put the 38 cdk in it.(of course with a new intake mani) and if you can find an aftermarket exhaust to go with it (like a coffsman)...It will wake that bad boy up!



no need for a restrictor. but I would change out the fuel filter (looks like it might already been changed) and make sure those fuel lines are clean. additionally, bypass the watersaver from the fuel tank (but that might already be bypassed judging by the pics) make sure the jetting and idle is right on.. (someone on here will have jetting specs for that 38).





also, it will run completely different when dry.. put her in the water and fine tune her.



oh one more thing: get some straps for that fuel tank and tighten that exhaust coupler. Last edited by aggrovated; Yesterday at 11:53 PM . #4 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 31 Posts 573 Re: Just got an x2 ?s Thanks for the response. Everything just loose in there for testing after I had to pull the flywheel off. Fuel filter and lines are new. Will my 750sx intake manifold fit on these cases? Anyone have the manifold I need for sale?



I've got a 135 main jet out of a sbn44 in the fuel return line now. But it's too late to try it out. #5 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2009 Location Havasu Age 25 Posts 1,931 Re: Just got an x2 ?s should try adjusting the mixture screws before giving it a inline fuel restrictor. 92 X2 Ultimate watercraft MOD 5X

