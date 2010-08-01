|
Kawasaki ZXI 1100 no start-just bought it.
I just picked up a ZXI 1100 for dirt cheap- The boat is clean, has no damage to it, and almost starts but doesn't. For what I payed, I could sell the trailer and make a profit, so I'm not really worried about it. I think the boat has something stupid wrong with it and if I could find what it is, I'll have an awesome boat , with almost no investment. I expect someone will chime in and tell me how crappy ZXI's are or maybe just the opposite, how good they are. Either way, I still have minimal investment.
What I am hoping for is someone giving me a starting point on this thing to start checking it over. The battery is brand new and spins it over pretty good. They PO has a primer bulb installed on it. The bilge has a 2 stroke oil bath going on in it, which I'm going to clean this weekend. And the PO told me none of the dash works. I also found 2 or 3 disconnected wires back by the battery. I was told to do a compression check first off, then the same person told me something about grounding the plugs when I'm doing a comp check so I don't burn up the ECM- or whatever the computer is called on these boats. He is somewhat of a marine mechanic so I guess he has somewhat of an idea about these things. Me, I work on diesel trucks- I can turn a wrench, if I know what I'm turning-this boat is a little out of my league. And , if that guy is correct, I don't want to buy a new ECM if I don't have to. Maybe it's already bad-I don't know. (This is where the high PWC guru is going to tell me I need a manual for the boat). I read on this web site, that this engine is hard starting and a lot of people do away with the choke and go to a primer system. I'm just looking for a stating point to see if this thing even fires without doing anymore electrical damage to it. If you guys could help me out with that-I'd greatly appreciate it.
