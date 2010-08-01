Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki ZXI 1100 no start-just bought it. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location rockledge, florida Posts 1 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 no start-just bought it. I just picked up a ZXI 1100 for dirt cheap- The boat is clean, has no damage to it, and almost starts but doesn't. For what I payed, I could sell the trailer and make a profit, so I'm not really worried about it. I think the boat has something stupid wrong with it and if I could find what it is, I'll have an awesome boat , with almost no investment. I expect someone will chime in and tell me how crappy ZXI's are or maybe just the opposite, how good they are. Either way, I still have minimal investment.



What I am hoping for is someone giving me a starting point on this thing to start checking it over. The battery is brand new and spins it over pretty good. They PO has a primer bulb installed on it. The bilge has a 2 stroke oil bath going on in it, which I'm going to clean this weekend. And the PO told me none of the dash works. I also found 2 or 3 disconnected wires back by the battery. I was told to do a compression check first off, then the same person told me something about grounding the plugs when I'm doing a comp check so I don't burn up the ECM- or whatever the computer is called on these boats. He is somewhat of a marine mechanic so I guess he has somewhat of an idea about these things. Me, I work on diesel trucks- I can turn a wrench, if I know what I'm turning-this boat is a little out of my league. And , if that guy is correct, I don't want to buy a new ECM if I don't have to. Maybe it's already bad-I don't know. (This is where the high PWC guru is going to tell me I need a manual for the boat). I read on this web site, that this engine is hard starting and a lot of people do away with the choke and go to a primer system. I'm just looking for a stating point to see if this thing even fires without doing anymore electrical damage to it. If you guys could help me out with that-I'd greatly appreciate it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules