My New Twins: 2 x 2009 F15 Aquatrax
Found this Forum as I'm sure it will come in handy. Hopefully this picture will attach. I thought people might like to see my new to me Honda Aquatrax F15's. These have 1hr each and are in mint condition. Purchased in November, picked up in early January from Florida and now residing in the Toronto area. I had been looking for a while and these popped up at a Honda Dealer at a price I couldn't pass up. Owned by the Dealer Principle and never used.
fullsizeoutput_ce4.jpeg
Looking forward to the end of winter!
Re: My New Twins: 2 x 2009 F15 Aquatrax
Great looking skis, welcome to the forum.
