Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Why has SBT let thi site go to S hit ?? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,275 Why has SBT let thi site go to S hit ?? It really sucks when there is no moderation on this site what so ever !!



I report thread dumping post's & NOBODY at SBT does a damn thing about it.



I guess you got what you want....buy the site because people talk chit about your products & then let it run itself into the ground,kinna sad. Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,720 Re: Why has SBT let thi site go to S hit ?? Ya gotta wonder, groups have disappeared or gone to different sites. People are attacking others and sellers aren't accountable. Doesn't each category have a moderator?



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 resident guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,087 Re: Why has SBT let thi site go to S hit ?? I actually like this site because it's not over modded. I think the forum is great!

Modding implies censorship. Censorship is a very delicate and highly controversial process.

As a former mod and admin (from another site) I can tell you that it's actually more trouble interfering with a constantly dynamic forum, particularly with controversial subjects/threads.

It's far better to have an uncensored forum and just let things play out, than to explain and constantly apologize for a values that not everybody agrees with.

TL;DR: You cannot please everybody. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,123 Re: Why has SBT let thi site go to S hit ?? I'm fancy. ^^^ he's proven to be questionable^^^ Last edited by whazguude; Today at 06:53 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) fox river pwc, jimmy w Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules