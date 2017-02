Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HX GS GSI SPX impeller #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Blue Springs, MO Age 40 Posts 91 HX GS GSI SPX impeller Part # 271000497, stock seadoo impeller for various 717 skis.

This thing has absolutely zero flaws.

$50 shipped conus

20170131_211549.jpg20170131_211600.jpg20170131_211609.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules