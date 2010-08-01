Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2--3 yamaha fx14- waverunner issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location South Australia Posts 1 2--3 yamaha fx14- waverunner issues Hi PWC peoples,



Here's the story:



My son went riding with a mate on his fx14- ... "zero doesn't work". Late in the ride he jumped a wave and had smoke coming from the exhaust and the WR stammered badly for a short period.



We discovered he had put too much oil in the WR at the time. All appeared to be rectified, however the next time he took the WR out with a mate, the battery went flat and they towed it in.



Unfortunately new to WRs he must have pick up water when towing and upon washout, with another battery, found milky oil in the Res.



The WR would still operate, which surprised me. After sucking half the "milk" out, I'd fill the res and try and clean the oil out again after mixing with remaining oil. This is a very slow process and expensive.



So........ I took the res top off, sucked out all the milk again till res empty. Then I filled with CLEAN oil and started the WR for a couple of seconds to fill the "return overflow res" and then sucked the milk out.



This procedure, I thought, was a brilliant move to save litres and litres of wasted oil.

It worked perfectly, although I bow to someones knowledge that states it was a "GOONBALL idea"............... but tell me why? Ta.



After all of this I measured the compression, with a new gauge -TOOLPRO supercheap and found that the compression for all cylinders was only 15- psi ... one fifty ie.



Thinking I had done some damage, or the previous foepas, mentioned above, had added up to a engine problem.



The WR was still running perfectly on land, but compression down. Looking on forums for similar experiences, I had concluded that the only way to sort this was to remove the engine etc.



However, I thought I would check it with another gauge and BINGO , the brand new TOOLPRO compression kit from "SUPERCHEATS" was faulty. BEWARE



It caused me hours of work and worry. Supercheats did not have an exact replacement, but a little dearer unit, that the salesperson would not let go for the same price, even after telling of my lost hours and concerns.



Anyway after all this I hit the water on the WR and hit 86km/h at ten thousand revs. Could have went a little more but was a little rough.



The only problem was the cavitation that the WR has had since owning it. Of the mark hard it cavitates, but then takes off. Is it a problem with the early WRs?



My point in this is that there were a large number of discrepancys that could have had me spend money for no reason.



"Think and rethink your scenarios and don't be too quick and set on your conclusion".



