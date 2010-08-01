pxctoday

  Today, 03:33 PM #1
    750sx 1100 conversion exhaust questions

    I'm fixing to start with this conversion and have some questions....
    I've read all of the threads for this build multiple times but still have some questions about the exhaust.

    -Has anyone gotten the 1100 stock exhaust to fit by milling the exhaust down and NOT blistering the hull?

    -Is there any other exhaust systems that can be used besides the Coffman's to fit?

    I know these questions have been touched but haven't seen any threads on JUST exhaust questions.

    Thanks ahead of time.



  Today, 05:28 PM #2
    Re: 750sx 1100 conversion exhaust questions

    IMO, there is no need for an expansion chamber.

    Is it possible to adapt a 750sx exhaust to the 1100 headpipe?
    (The outlet pipe diameter would need to be increased)


