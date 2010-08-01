Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx 1100 conversion exhaust questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 88 750sx 1100 conversion exhaust questions I'm fixing to start with this conversion and have some questions....

I've read all of the threads for this build multiple times but still have some questions about the exhaust.



-Has anyone gotten the 1100 stock exhaust to fit by milling the exhaust down and NOT blistering the hull?



-Is there any other exhaust systems that can be used besides the Coffman's to fit?



I know these questions have been touched but haven't seen any threads on JUST exhaust questions.



Thanks ahead of time.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,860 Blog Entries 6 Re: 750sx 1100 conversion exhaust questions IMO, there is no need for an expansion chamber.



Is it possible to adapt a 750sx exhaust to the 1100 headpipe?

(The outlet pipe diameter would need to be increased)





Bill M. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 05:33 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) pagi, wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules