|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
750sx 1100 conversion exhaust questions
I'm fixing to start with this conversion and have some questions....
I've read all of the threads for this build multiple times but still have some questions about the exhaust.
-Has anyone gotten the 1100 stock exhaust to fit by milling the exhaust down and NOT blistering the hull?
-Is there any other exhaust systems that can be used besides the Coffman's to fit?
I know these questions have been touched but haven't seen any threads on JUST exhaust questions.
Thanks ahead of time.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Top Dog
Re: 750sx 1100 conversion exhaust questions
IMO, there is no need for an expansion chamber.
Is it possible to adapt a 750sx exhaust to the 1100 headpipe?
(The outlet pipe diameter would need to be increased)
Bill M.
Last edited by wmazz; Today at 05:33 PM.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests)
- pagi,
- wmazz
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules