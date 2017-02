Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 750 Swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Cairo Age 32 Posts 1 X2 750 Swap Working on a 750 swap in my X2, got a few questions. Anyone know where you can buy or do I need to build a cover to go over the the trim and fuel valve. I don't want to use the stock covers/ mount. Looking for like a one piece that covers everything. Also would any one suggest the best paint to repaint my Coffman exhaust? Here are a few pics. of what I have done so far. Attached Images IMG_1103.JPG (2.32 MB, 0 views)

