Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Random beach tow rig question/ brainstorming #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2012 Location Chicago Age 29 Posts 2 Random beach tow rig question/ brainstorming So I have my x2 set up on a beach trailer and pull it with a quad down to the beach, to avoid driving to the marina every day. There is about 50 yards of sand and a small dune out my back door which is technically Indiana state property. I've been doing this for about 8 years, and just this summer, a neighbor called the police/ DNR on me and another neighbor who use this method. Luckily I avoided any confrontation with DNR, but they told my neighbor if they catch him doing it again, there will be huge fines and tickets.



DNR doesn't patrol the beach AT ALL during the summer, so I'm not concerned with getting caught in the act. (I usually take the ski down there in the morning, drop it in, and then come get it in the evening. Two runs a day.) I'm concerned with them following the tracks in the sand up to my house. I'm trying to brainstorm something off the back of the trailer to cover my tracks and smooth the sand. Obviously its going to look like "something" happened, but there won't be huge tracks from my paddle tires and trailer.



Right now, I'm thinking of like flaps or brushes to drag behind. But I'm open to any and all ideas. I appreciate the brainstorming!phone 285_LI.jpg #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 207 Re: Random beach tow rig question/ brainstorming Knocking out your neighbor seems easier





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2012 Location Chicago Age 29 Posts 2 Re: Random beach tow rig question/ brainstorming Haha I've thought about that, but if it is who I think it is (not positive who called the police), then he's about 80 years old. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location medina, Ohio Age 48 Posts 332 Re: Random beach tow rig question/ brainstorming Can you push it by hand? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

