pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:10 AM #1
    foe jields
    foe jields is offline
    PWCToday Guru foe jields's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Greensboro NC
    Posts
    380

    Best all around Prop for RN superjet

    Ok, guys I know the search function works, but I get mixed opinions on the subject and for my exact style of ridding I'm looking to get the best set up. I have a 62t RN superjet, aftermarket exhaust, top loader intake grate, tubbies, lots of handling mods, and I recreational lake ride, with maybe 2 trips to the beach a year. I'm looking to replace the wear ring, pump shoe and prop. I want to go with the solas concord, and an aftermarket tail cone. What would be the best pitch to get me up out of the hole, but still keep a decent top end speed. The stock prop isn't cutting it for bottom end power.
    Cheap, Fast, Reliable, You can only pick 2......
    1998 SXI PRO
    1986 JS550 -girl friends ski
    1987 X2 Bone stock and never running...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:20 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    310

    Re: Best all around Prop for RN superjet

    Call Dave at Impros: http://impros.com/store/

    Dave will recommend based on your body weight, ski setup and riding style.

    Dave is the Impeller Guru.

    Of course the right impeller will only work well with a properly tuned engine and a healthy pump.
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 10:26 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. driftmaster

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 