Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best all around Prop for RN superjet #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Greensboro NC Posts 380 Best all around Prop for RN superjet Ok, guys I know the search function works, but I get mixed opinions on the subject and for my exact style of ridding I'm looking to get the best set up. I have a 62t RN superjet, aftermarket exhaust, top loader intake grate, tubbies, lots of handling mods, and I recreational lake ride, with maybe 2 trips to the beach a year. I'm looking to replace the wear ring, pump shoe and prop. I want to go with the solas concord, and an aftermarket tail cone. What would be the best pitch to get me up out of the hole, but still keep a decent top end speed. The stock prop isn't cutting it for bottom end power. Cheap, Fast, Reliable, You can only pick 2......

1998 S X I PRO

1986 JS550 -girl friends ski

1987 X2 Bone stock and never running...

#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 310 Re: Best all around Prop for RN superjet Call Dave at Impros: http://impros.com/store/



Dave will recommend based on your body weight, ski setup and riding style.



Dave is the Impeller Guru.



