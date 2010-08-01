Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS Nate's Superjet Round Nose #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 3,949 JS Nate's Superjet Round Nose It's been a while since I've taken on a project ski.. However, this one will be a very easy machine to get water ready by spring. A friend and local PWC guru came across a very solid 1996 RN, and I was fortunate enough to contact him and make a deal.



So, off I go on a snowy road trip with my with my FX-1 in tow. It took about an hour to pull the 701 from my FX1 and get it bolted nicely into the SJ hull. The RN will have a 701 62T, Factory B Pipe with Limited Chamber, ADA Girdled Head and the MSD Ignition Enhancer along with a Solas Impeller of unknown pitch when it hits the water this spring. I plan to clean up the OEM gel-coat, 3M Eraser Wheel the old decal glue and prep for new graphics. I'm going with black turf in the tray. Attached Images SJ.jpg (88.1 KB, 8 views)

What top end is on the motor? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 3,949 Re: JS Nate's Superjet Round Nose It is a 62T/62T engine. I ran it in my FX-1 for a few years. Strong and fast running mill. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) cman, PrickofMisery

