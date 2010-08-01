pxctoday

    JS Nate's Superjet Round Nose

    It's been a while since I've taken on a project ski.. However, this one will be a very easy machine to get water ready by spring. A friend and local PWC guru came across a very solid 1996 RN, and I was fortunate enough to contact him and make a deal.

    So, off I go on a snowy road trip with my with my FX-1 in tow. It took about an hour to pull the 701 from my FX1 and get it bolted nicely into the SJ hull. The RN will have a 701 62T, Factory B Pipe with Limited Chamber, ADA Girdled Head and the MSD Ignition Enhancer along with a Solas Impeller of unknown pitch when it hits the water this spring. I plan to clean up the OEM gel-coat, 3M Eraser Wheel the old decal glue and prep for new graphics. I'm going with black turf in the tray.
    Re: JS Nate's Superjet Round Nose

    What top end is on the motor?
    Re: JS Nate's Superjet Round Nose

    It is a 62T/62T engine. I ran it in my FX-1 for a few years. Strong and fast running mill.
