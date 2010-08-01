Hi, newbie from NC. Would like some feed back on after market heads. I am a recreational rider with after market ride plate, grate , flame arrestors new solas impeller. I rebuilt carbs end of last year and with my limited mechanic ability got it done with a lot of trouble with set up afterwards? Just like to know if a new head will give me better throttle response? I am not a young guy so I probably will never go as far as a dry pipe. Thanks in advance for any advice.