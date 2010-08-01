Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 hot products mark hahn havasu 300 by yamaha awards dinner info update #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2003 Location Fountain Valley Ca Age 61 Posts 691 2017 hot products mark hahn havasu 300 by yamaha awards dinner info update 2017 HOT PRODUCTS MARK HAHN HAVASU 300 BY YAMAHA AWARDS DINNER INFO UPDATE.



To all racers for this year's awards you will need to pay the $25.00 CASH at the door to enter weather you have dinner or not. All entrants get a free dinner with your entry one per rider so your racer wrist band you must keep on after the race .There be no one allowed in free to the awards this year. So if you want to eat somewhere else and come to the awards you will still need to pay $25.00 per person to get in . So please pass on .

Thank you

Mike Follmer Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules