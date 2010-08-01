2017 HOT PRODUCTS MARK HAHN HAVASU 300 BY YAMAHA AWARDS DINNER INFO UPDATE.
To all racers for this year's awards you will need to pay the $25.00 CASH at the door to enter weather you have dinner or not. All entrants get a free dinner with your entry one per rider so your racer wrist band you must keep on after the race .There be no one allowed in free to the awards this year. So if you want to eat somewhere else and come to the awards you will still need to pay $25.00 per person to get in . So please pass on .
Thank you
Mike Follmer