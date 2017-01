Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for Clean out tray 2000 Yamaha LS2000 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,268 Looking for Clean out tray 2000 Yamaha LS2000 Looking for a good clean out tray for any Yamaha LS2000 jetboat.



This is the tray under the rear hatch area for the weed cleanout ports. LMK what you got. Thanx Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location Holiday, Florida Age 31 Posts 178 Re: Looking for Clean out tray 2000 Yamaha LS2000 Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Looking for a good clean out tray for any Yamaha LS2000 jetboat.



This is the tray under the rear hatch area for the weed cleanout ports. LMK what you got. Thanx



Sent from my SM-N900P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,268 Re: Looking for Clean out tray 2000 Yamaha LS2000 Lost hell...it went swimming. Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) danetwork Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules