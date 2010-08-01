Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550, 750, X2 Parts #1 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 1,011 550, 750, X2 Parts Parts for sale. Open to offers, most of this stuff will get junked in a week if I still have it. Prices do not include shipping or paypal fees.



-JS Pole - Repainted a slightly darker shade of red by PO. $40

-JS Pole bracket - has a little bit of red over spray. $20

-JS Waterbox - $20

-JS 440/550 intake manifold, 38BN, and F/A. $10

-550 Pump - couple minor nicks in veins, nothing major $10

-550 reduction and steering nozzle $10

-JS OEM pole spring $10

-JS aftermarket pole spring $20

-JS waterbox outlet hose $5

-JS side exhaust through hull $5

-X2 exhuast hoses with elbows $5

-X2 through hull $5

-750 hood vent tubes $5

-750 Bad Bones side draft intake manifold. Includes hardware and orings - $50

-Generic 2" exhaust elbox 90degrees $5



-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

