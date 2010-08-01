Parts for sale. Open to offers, most of this stuff will get junked in a week if I still have it. Prices do not include shipping or paypal fees.
-JS Pole - Repainted a slightly darker shade of red by PO. $40
-JS Pole bracket - has a little bit of red over spray. $20
-JS Waterbox - $20
-JS 440/550 intake manifold, 38BN, and F/A. $10
-550 Pump - couple minor nicks in veins, nothing major $10
-550 reduction and steering nozzle $10
-JS OEM pole spring $10
-JS aftermarket pole spring $20
-JS waterbox outlet hose $5
-JS side exhaust through hull $5
-X2 exhuast hoses with elbows $5
-X2 through hull $5
-750 hood vent tubes $5
-750 Bad Bones side draft intake manifold. Includes hardware and orings - $50
-Generic 2" exhaust elbox 90degrees $5