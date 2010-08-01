|
|
-
Aftermarket head
Hello, I am trying to decide if buying a aftermarket head is worth it? I am a recreational rider with 750 SXI PRO with aftermarket ride plate, grate, new Solas impeller. Rebuilt carbs end of last year and with my limited mechanic ability had quite a time getting them tuned in. No other mods and probably will never get a dry pipe . I have always heard that besides some extra boost it also helps cooling? Will most have additional bypass outlet? Any advice on which one would give me the most bang for my buck? Or just stick with stock head ? Thanks in advance.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Aftermarket head
An aftermarket head will increase compression, which will give you better / crisper throttle response. Bottom end acceleration, etc.
Some aftermarket heads will increase cooling capacity a little, although not really a big deal.
If you get one with a girdle kit, it helps keep your cyl from cracking in extreme conditions. (IE Large pipe hanging off the side, and very high compression numbers/race gas)
We have our own Watcon signature series ADA heads. Of course I am biased, and like these the best.
You can see them here, although I only have Yamaha listed on the site currently, I have Kawi ones as well. Can do girdled, non-girdled, pump gas, race gas, etc.
https://www.watcon.com/engine/cylinder-heads
If you are on a budget, I can just cut your stock head for increased compression, pump gas safe, and really a very nice performance gain. $45. I have gaskets, and more here as well.
John
email watcon@watcon.com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules