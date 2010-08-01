Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Aftermarket head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location JACKSONVILLE NC 28540 Posts 34 Aftermarket head Hello, I am trying to decide if buying a aftermarket head is worth it? I am a recreational rider with 750 SXI PRO with aftermarket ride plate, grate, new Solas impeller. Rebuilt carbs end of last year and with my limited mechanic ability had quite a time getting them tuned in. No other mods and probably will never get a dry pipe . I have always heard that besides some extra boost it also helps cooling? Will most have additional bypass outlet? Any advice on which one would give me the most bang for my buck? Or just stick with stock head ? Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 49 Posts 9,043 Re: Aftermarket head An aftermarket head will increase compression, which will give you better / crisper throttle response. Bottom end acceleration, etc.



Some aftermarket heads will increase cooling capacity a little, although not really a big deal.



If you get one with a girdle kit, it helps keep your cyl from cracking in extreme conditions. (IE Large pipe hanging off the side, and very high compression numbers/race gas)



We have our own Watcon signature series ADA heads. Of course I am biased, and like these the best.



You can see them here, although I only have Yamaha listed on the site currently, I have Kawi ones as well. Can do girdled, non-girdled, pump gas, race gas, etc.



https://www.watcon.com/engine/cylinder-heads



If you are on a budget, I can just cut your stock head for increased compression, pump gas safe, and really a very nice performance gain. $45. I have gaskets, and more here as well.



John

email watcon@watcon.com

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules