    SUPERFLOUNDER
    Aftermarket head

    Hello, I am trying to decide if buying a aftermarket head is worth it? I am a recreational rider with 750 SXI PRO with aftermarket ride plate, grate, new Solas impeller. Rebuilt carbs end of last year and with my limited mechanic ability had quite a time getting them tuned in. No other mods and probably will never get a dry pipe . I have always heard that besides some extra boost it also helps cooling? Will most have additional bypass outlet? Any advice on which one would give me the most bang for my buck? Or just stick with stock head ? Thanks in advance.
    john zigler
    Re: Aftermarket head

    An aftermarket head will increase compression, which will give you better / crisper throttle response. Bottom end acceleration, etc.

    Some aftermarket heads will increase cooling capacity a little, although not really a big deal.

    If you get one with a girdle kit, it helps keep your cyl from cracking in extreme conditions. (IE Large pipe hanging off the side, and very high compression numbers/race gas)

    We have our own Watcon signature series ADA heads. Of course I am biased, and like these the best.

    You can see them here, although I only have Yamaha listed on the site currently, I have Kawi ones as well. Can do girdled, non-girdled, pump gas, race gas, etc.

    https://www.watcon.com/engine/cylinder-heads

    If you are on a budget, I can just cut your stock head for increased compression, pump gas safe, and really a very nice performance gain. $45. I have gaskets, and more here as well.

