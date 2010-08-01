|
|
-
X4 155 pump conversion
Ok, where's all the threads for the 155 pump conversion on a x4 hull. Time to get started on this 1100 project!
Can I just grind out the stock pump shoe until it fits or do I have to make a 155 pump shoe fit? Which way is easier? Any tips?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests)
- SURFnTURF
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules